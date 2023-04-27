Jay Williams and Alan Hahn discuss how far the New York Knicks can go in the playoffs. (1:27)

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims underwent surgery on his right shoulder, ending his promising second season in the NBA, sources told ESPN.

The procedure, done Wednesday and considered successful, will require five months of recovery and rehabilitation. Sims, 24, is expected to be prepared for the start of training camp in September, sources said.

The Knicks won their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat. That series will begin Sunday.

Sims found an increasingly sizable role through the middle of the Knicks' regular season. New York was 15-11 in games in which Sims played more than 15 minutes.

He was the 53rd overall pick to the Knicks in the 2021 NBA draft, elevating himself from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal in the past season.

Sims has been out of the Knicks' rotation since April 7 with the shoulder injury. For the season, Sims averaged 3.4 points -- on 78% shooting -- and 4.7 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.