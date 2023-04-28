        <
          Jayson Tatum apologizes to Janet Jackson for delaying her concert

          Celtics go on a 16-6 run down the stretch to eliminate Hawks (1:49)

          Boston goes on a 16-6 run late in the fourth quarter to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. (1:49)

          3:20 AM GMT
          • ESPN.com

          Jayson Tatum is sorry, Ms. Jackson.

          The Boston Celtics guard apologized to singer Janet Jackson after his team beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-120 to win their first round NBA playoff series, 4-2. The Celtics had a chance to close things out in Boston on Tuesday, but the Hawks' win meant Jackson's show for her "Together Again" tour on Thursday night had to be pushed to Friday instead.

          At least Tatum is giving Jackson her props as a true legend. The Celtics will now move on to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.