NEW YORK CITY -- The Miami Heat were without Jimmy Butler for Tuesday night's 111-105 loss in Game 2 of their conference semifinals matchup against the New York Knicks because of the right ankle sprain Butler sustained at the end of Game 1.

For the Knicks, Julius Randle (left ankle sprain) and Jalen Brunson (right ankle soreness) both played after being game-time decisions. Brunson had a game-high 30 points and Randle added 25 points.

The Heat made the announcement about Butler just prior to coach Erik Spoelstra's media availability. Spoelstra said the team basically ran out of time as Butler had been getting treatment around the clock to improve his chances of playing.

"At this point, we're having very reasonable conversations," Spoelstra said. "I know where his heart is. I know what he wants to do. This was not just a decision between Jimmy and I. We're probably the worst people to rely on to make that kind of decision.

"We have to pull in the medical staff, the training staff and we have to make a responsible decision. And that was the decision we made and we're all on board with that."

Butler injured his right ankle with 5:05 to go in Sunday's Heat victory when Josh Hart inadvertently kicked the ankle as Butler rose up for a shot. Butler remained in the game until 23.6 seconds remained and the Miami victory was secured.

Without Butler, the Heat were forced to use their fourth starting lineup in seven playoff games. The team is already dealing with injuries to Tyler Herro (right hand fracture) and Victor Oladipo (torn left patellar tendon).

Butler missed 18 games this season, and the Heat were 9-9 in those contests. The players with the highest scoring averages in the games Butler missed were Bam Adebayo (22.3) and then Herro (20.9) and Oladipo (14.8) according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Randle missed Game 1 because of his ankle sprain, and Brunson was added to the injury report Monday afternoon.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said there wasn't a specific moment Brunson injured his ankle and said he didn't know whether Brunson received any imaging on the ankle.