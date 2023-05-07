Bronny James, the USC Trojans ' newest men's basketball commit, was in the house for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

He was spotted at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Saturday night to support father LeBron James' team shortly after making the announcement on Instagram.

The Sierra Canyon School (California) standout chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State. He will join Wheeler High School (Georgia) star Isaiah Collier on the Trojans' squad, and he will see another familiar face in Sierra Canyon women's basketball star Juju Watkins, who is also committed to USC.