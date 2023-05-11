Tim MacMahon breaks down why Jamal Murray is optimistic he will play in Game 6 despite dealing with an illness. (0:25)

PHOENIX -- Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was added to the injury report as questionable because of a non-COVID illness hours before Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Murray did not participate in the morning shootaround and the team will see how he is feeling before Game 6. The Nuggets cut their morning shootaround session short with a handful of members of the team, including coach Michael Malone, feeling under the weather recently.

Malone's voice was hoarse after the Nuggets' 118-102 win in Game 5.

Murray finished with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win and is averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.4% from the field in the series.