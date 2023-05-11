Jay Williams and Tim Legler break down what has gone wrong for Deandre Ayton in Phoenix's series vs. Denver. (2:25)

PHOENIX -- Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Thursday's Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets because of a rib contusion, the team announced about two hours before tipoff.

Ayton has been receiving around-the-clock treatment on a deep rib contusion. He had been officially listed as questionable in the lead-up to Phoenix's potential elimination game.

Suns point guard Chris Paul will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game because of a left groin strain.

A source told ESPN that Ayton is "experiencing significant pain in his ribs and core area," adding that his breathing is being impacted. The injury generally takes multiple weeks to recover from, the source said.

Ayton has averaged 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during the series while matched up with All-NBA center Nikola Jokic, who has averaged 35.8 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists to lead the Nuggets to a 3-2 series lead.