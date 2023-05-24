PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka took his talents -- and the Wanamaker Trophy -- to South Beach on Tuesday.
Read More: LIV's Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship for fifth major title
Koepka, a Florida native, received a custom jersey during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. It's a potential closeout game for the Heat, who hold a 3-0 lead in the series.
PGA Champ Brooks Koepka in the house for Celtics-Heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1GIU6t54AQ— ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2023
He also brought his new trophy to the Florida Panthers' Game 3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Brooks Koepka just loves to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/l9AhNow4Aa— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 24, 2023
South Florida has been dominating the sports world as of late, so the region could have even more hardware to show for it soon.