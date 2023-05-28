MIAMI -- Heat guard Gabe Vincent will return from a one-game absence and start in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

In another switch for the Heat, forward Caleb Martin will take Kevin Love's spot in the starting five.

Vincent, who is averaging 17.5 points a game during this series, missed Game 5 with a left ankle injury, which he suffered after landing awkwardly after taking a jump shot midway through the fourth quarter of Game 4. Vincent briefly returned to the game and was optimistic about playing in Game 5, but his ankle did not recover in time.