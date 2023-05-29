Adrian Wojnarowski explains the steps that led to Nick Nurse agreeing the new head coach of the 76ers. (1:21)

The Philadelphia 76ers are hiring Nick Nurse as coach, tasking him with helping to deliver the franchise its first title in 40 years, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The Sixers and Phoenix Suns were engaged with Nurse and his agent, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports, throughout Sunday and Monday, leaving Nurse with a difficult decision between two contending teams, sources said.

Nurse's desire to coach MVP Joel Embiid and his history with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey played a significant part in his decision to commit to a deal with Philadelphia, sources said. Nurse separated himself in the interview process, selling a vision for the Sixers centered on Embiid.

He'll now be part of a Sixers organization working to re-sign James Harden, who is expected to become a free agent this summer.

Nurse will replace Doc Rivers, who was dismissed after three berths in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers lost a Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals.

Nurse comes to the Sixers after five seasons with the Raptors, where won the 2019 championship, a 2020 NBA Coach of the Year award and a constructed a 227-163 (.582) record as coach.