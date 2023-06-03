All-NBA forward Julius Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be ready for the New York Knicks' training camp in the fall, the team announced on Saturday.

The procedure, which was performed on Friday and considered successful, will allow Randle to resume basketball activities later this summer and be fully recovered for the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Randle played through two significant ankle sprains in the final stages of the Knicks season when he became aware of the probable need for surgery, but decided to push through the injury to remain in the lineup for New York's run to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After playing the first 77 games of the season, Randle missed the regular-season's last five games with the first sprained ankle. He re-injured the ankle in Game 5 of the first-round series against Cleveland, and eventually missed his lone game of the playoffs: Game 1 vs. Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Randle averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds during the regular season, earning All-NBA and All-Star honors for the second time in his Knicks career.