The Team USA women won the 3x3 FIBA World Cup on Sunday in Vienna, taking their first world gold medal since 2014 with a 16-12 victory over France.

The Team USA men took home the silver medal in heartbreaking fashion, losing a lead to 3x3 power Serbia as Jimmer Fredette missed a potential game winner before the U.S. lost 21-19.

Hailey Van Lith, a star at Louisville who recently transferred to join national champion LSU, had seven points and six rebounds in the title game. Cierra Burdick, a former star at Tennessee, also scored seven points with six rebounds in the final as the Americans played strong defense against the French women, who went 0-of-12 on 2-point shot attempts.

The Team USA men were looking to reclaim the World Cup title they last won in 2019. Serbia dominates the world stage in the event, now having won five of the past six World Cups, which are played every other year. Fredette scored 10 points in the final and made four 2-point baskets, which are shots behind the arc. The 3x3 game is played first to 21 or whichever team is ahead at the end of the 10-minute game clock.

Team USA was ahead 19-15 at one point and Fredette had a clean look at a 2-pointer that would've clinched the title but missed. Dylan Travis, a veteran 3x3 player whose full-time job is as teacher in Omaha, Nebraska, scored five points in the title game. Canyon Barry, the son of Rick Barry who also played at Florida, scored four.

Serbia was led by Dejan Majstorovic, the most decorated player in 3x3 World Cup history, who scored seven points and made three 2-pointers.

Both the Team USA men and women secured berths in the Olympic qualifying tournament for next year in Paris. In 2021, the Team USA women won the first-ever Olympic 3x3 gold in Tokyo. Lativa won the men's gold.