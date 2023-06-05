The LA Clippers are promoting Trent Redden to general manager and Mark Hughes to Senior VP/Assistant GM, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The promotions come in the wake of former general manager Michael Winger's recent departure to run the Washington Wizards and solidifies a Clippers' front office group that's been together for six years now.

Both Redden and Hughes had been assistant general managers and will continue to report to Clippers' president Lawrence Frank, who has been able to hold onto both executives in recent years despite offers for promotions elsewhere.

Redden has been a lead strategist and talent evaluator for the Clippers. Redden spent 11 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the Clippers' front office in 2017.

Hughes' leadership, scouting and relationships inside and outside the organization has been an immense reason for Hughes' upward trajectory in front offices. He joined the Clippers in 2017 after four years with the New York Knicks -- and several years as an assistant coach in the NBA after his pro playing career.