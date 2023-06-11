Miami Heat forward Kevin Love missed the team flight to Denver for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but he had the best possible excuse.

Love and his wife, Kate Bock, became parents on Saturday. Love flew to Denver on his own, arriving in time for the team's film session and media responsibilities on Sunday.

Game 5 is Monday, with the Nuggets leading the Heat 3-1 in the series. Love plans to play.

"Definitely need to get some rest now, get some sleep," Love said during the media session in Denver. "Everybody's happy and healthy."

The Heat will try to become the second team in history to successfully rally from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. The other was the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team that Love also played for.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.