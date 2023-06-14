ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder, who took over the team in February, finalized his staff for next season on Wednesday.

Igor Kokoskov, who spent one season as the Phoenix Suns' head coach, takes over as Snyder's lead assistant. The Hawks also hired Mike Brey, who spent the last 23 seasons leading Notre Dame's program.

The remaining assistants are Bryan Bailey, Brittni Donaldson, Steve Klei, Antonio Lang, Sanjay Lumpkin, Ekpe Udoh and Jeff Watkinson. Klei and Watkinson have been with the Hawks since March.

In addition, Reggis Onwukamuche will take over as player development coach, while Bryan George will work in player development, advance scouting and video.

The only holdovers from the staff Snyder inherited after taking over for Nate McMillan are O'Neil Holder (player development) and Jacob Porter (video).

"We have assembled a coaching staff that brings together a diversity of experiences and expertise to develop, connect with and challenge our players," Snyder said in a statement. "Each of our coaches bring something unique to our group and I am excited to work with this staff and find ways to continually improve our team."

After McMillan was fired, Snyder coached the Hawks to a 10-11 mark over the remainder of the regular season. The team knocked off eventual NBA finalist Miami in the play-in game to claim a No. 7 seed, but lost to the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs.