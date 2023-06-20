The Sacramento Kings G League affiliate made history on Tuesday, naming Lindsey Harding as the new head coach of the Stockton Kings and Anjali Ranadivé as the new general manager. It's the first time in G League history that two women will lead an affiliate team.

Harding spent four seasons as an assistant/player development coach with the Kings and also spent time on the Philadelphia 76ers' staff. She played nine seasons in the WNBA after being picked No. 1 overall in the 2007 draft out of Duke. She also has extensive experience coaching internationally.

Anjali Ranadivé, 30, is the daughter of Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé and was the Stockton Kings' assistant general manger last season. She previously worked in the Kings' social responsibility department and as an intern for the Golden State Warriors.

Before starting her career in sports, Anjali was a recording artist and songwriter in Los Angeles.

Paul Johnson, who previous served as the G League team's general manager, is moving to a front office role with the Sacramento Kings. He was named the NBA G League Executive of the Year last season.