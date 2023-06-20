Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone isn't done celebrating the franchise's first championship.
Over a week after after Denver's 94-89 win over the Miami Heat sent confetti flying after Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Malone decided to get a permanent reminder of when he hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The 51-year-old's new ink features the star of one of Denver's original logos, Maxie the Miner, lifting the NBA championship trophy.
Coach Michael Malone's coolness levels: 📈— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 20, 2023
Eight days after winning the NBA Finals, coach celebrated with a permanent reminder of his team and their accomplishment. 🏆
📸: Mike Diaz with Triple W Tattoos LLC pic.twitter.com/hye2nRujv7