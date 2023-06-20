Nuggets coach Michael Malone reflects on the organization's willingness to stick with him. (5:20)

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone isn't done celebrating the franchise's first championship.

Over a week after after Denver's 94-89 win over the Miami Heat sent confetti flying after Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Malone decided to get a permanent reminder of when he hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The 51-year-old's new ink features the star of one of Denver's original logos, Maxie the Miner, lifting the NBA championship trophy.