PHOENIX -- New Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel on Wednesday announced his coaching staff for the coming season, which includes associate head coach Kevin Young and former NBA head coach David Fizdale.

Young was the associate head coach for the past two seasons under former Suns coach Monty Williams, who was fired after four seasons following the team's second-round loss in the playoffs to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

Young - whose offensive-minded approach should balance well with Vogel's defensive pedigree - was a candidate to replace Williams before the franchise ultimately decided to go with Vogel, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in 2020.

Fizdale has been the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, leading the Grizzlies to the playoffs in 2017. He spent the past season as an associate general manager for the Utah Jazz.

"I am thrilled with the coaching staff that we have assembled," Vogel said. "Each person brings their own unique skills and experiences to form this dynamic group that will connect with and elevate our players as we set out to develop a championship culture."

The Suns' other assistants will be Quinton Crawford, Miles Simon, Greg St. Jean, John Lucas III, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek.