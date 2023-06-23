Sports world reacts to Victor Wembanyama being selected No. 1

The San Antonio Spurs surprised few Thursday night, selecting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.
Wembanyama officially holding up a Spurs jersey at the Barclays Center marked the end of a year-long saga of teams vying for his services and jockeying for draft position. The 19-year-old French prospect has been widely regarded as one of the most exciting players to ever enter the draft.
The sports world took to social media to share their reactions:
Trae Young gives his props
7'5 is really OD.. lol !— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 23, 2023
You gotta be happy for this Kid, he gonna be special !
Look forward to competing Killa🙏🏽🫡@vicw_32
San Antonio makes it official
With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama!@vicw_32 | #NBADraft | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/vQqVmr9kk5— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 23, 2023
Fellow French big Rudy Gobert offers congrats
Tellement fier de toi @vicw_32 . Une nouvelle aventure commence! 🙏🏽💫🙏🏽— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 23, 2023
Well wishes from Wembanyama's squad in France
Direction San Antonio pour Wemby qui est bien le 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤 de la Draft NBA 2023 🤩— Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 (@Metropolitans92) June 23, 2023
Félicitations Victor 👏💪
Les Mets 92 te souhaitent le meilleur avec les Spurs !#GoMets92 pic.twitter.com/FbqrBrTDi7
Spurs great Ginobili welcomes Wembanyama to San Antonio
Bienvenido a San Antonio, @vicw_32!! It's gonna be fun!! https://t.co/VX1mZeggam— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) June 23, 2023