Sports world reacts to Victor Wembanyama being selected No. 1

          Victor Wembanyama shakes hands and poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 overall pick. (1:52)

          • ESPN staffJun 23, 2023, 01:17 AM

          The San Antonio Spurs surprised few Thursday night, selecting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

          Wembanyama officially holding up a Spurs jersey at the Barclays Center marked the end of a year-long saga of teams vying for his services and jockeying for draft position. The 19-year-old French prospect has been widely regarded as one of the most exciting players to ever enter the draft.

          The sports world took to social media to share their reactions:

          Trae Young gives his props

          San Antonio makes it official

          Fellow French big Rudy Gobert offers congrats

          Well wishes from Wembanyama's squad in France

          Spurs great Ginobili welcomes Wembanyama to San Antonio