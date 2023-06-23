Sports world reacts to Victor Wembanyama being selected No. 1

Victor Wembanyama shakes hands and poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 overall pick. (1:52)

The San Antonio Spurs surprised few Thursday night, selecting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Wembanyama officially holding up a Spurs jersey at the Barclays Center marked the end of a year-long saga of teams vying for his services and jockeying for draft position. The 19-year-old French prospect has been widely regarded as one of the most exciting players to ever enter the draft.

The sports world took to social media to share their reactions:

Trae Young gives his props

7'5 is really OD.. lol !

You gotta be happy for this Kid, he gonna be special !

Look forward to competing Killa🙏🏽🫡@vicw_32 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 23, 2023

San Antonio makes it official

With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama!@vicw_32 | #NBADraft | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/vQqVmr9kk5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 23, 2023

Fellow French big Rudy Gobert offers congrats

Tellement fier de toi @vicw_32 . Une nouvelle aventure commence! 🙏🏽💫🙏🏽 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 23, 2023

Well wishes from Wembanyama's squad in France

Direction San Antonio pour Wemby qui est bien le 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤 de la Draft NBA 2023 🤩



Félicitations Victor 👏💪

Les Mets 92 te souhaitent le meilleur avec les Spurs !#GoMets92 pic.twitter.com/FbqrBrTDi7 — Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 (@Metropolitans92) June 23, 2023

Spurs great Ginobili welcomes Wembanyama to San Antonio