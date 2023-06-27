MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised their contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. for next season, the team announced Monday.

The 24-year-old forward/center has averaged 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over 173 games in three seasons with Memphis. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, both career bests, last season and started all six of the Grizzlies' playoff games.

Tillman was a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2020. This is the last year of his rookie deal; he is set to hit free agency next summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.