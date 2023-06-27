Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez has accepted an added assignment as head coach of the talent-laden Canadian national basketball program, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Fernandez replaces Nick Nurse, who had led the national team since 2019 while serving as Toronto Raptors coach.

Fernandez will take over as coach of a Canadian roster that could include several significant NBA players, including All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray and Knicks forward RJ Barrett, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics. Rowan Barrett, Team Canada's GM, has helped to build a roster that could include more of Canada's top NBA players, including Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Dwight Powell and Kelly Olynyk.

Fernandez, who is from Barcelona, has evolved into a serious NBA head-coaching candidate in recent years. He interviewed for head-coaching jobs with Toronto, Phoenix and Milwaukee this spring.

Fernandez has previously coached in national team programs for Spain and Nigeria.

Fernandez joined the Kings as the associate head coach a year ago after spending six seasons on Michael Malone's staff with the Denver Nuggets. The Kings' Mike Brown was the NBA's coach of the year in the 2022-23 season.