The Detroit Pistons plan to pick up Alec Burks' $10.5 million option for 2023-24, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

Burks, who turns 32 in July, averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% on 3-pointers in 51 games for the Pistons last season.

A well-traveled veteran guard, Burks has played for six different teams after spending his first eight years in the league with the Utah Jazz.

Burks is a career 38.4% 3-point shooter, and over the past three seasons, he boosted his attempts per game to nearly five. He is a savvy defender and at 6-foot-6 slots nicely into the coveted 3-and-D wing role.