Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker has opted in to his $11 million contract for next season, agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Horton-Tucker, 22, averaged 10.7 points and 3.8 assists in 20.2 minutes per game for the Jazz last season.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, who drafted him in the second round in 2019. He earned a three-year deal from L.A. after a promising first two seasons, but after a dip in production in Year 3, the Lakers sent Horton-Tucker to Utah in a trade for Patrick Beverley.

Horton-Tucker saw modest improvement this past season, shooting nearly 63% on shots within 3 feet and 43.7% on shots from 3 to 10 feet. However, he still needs to improve his 3-point shooting; he's a career 28% 3-point shooter on nearly three attempts per game.