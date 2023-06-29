Sources: Simmons won't play for Boomers at World Cup

Bobby Marks goes through the trade packages the Heat and Nets could offer for Damian Lillard. (1:47)

Ben Simmons will not play for the Australian Boomers at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, sources told ESPN.

Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets came to a joint decision this week, sources said, with the 26-year-old continuing his rehabilitation from a back injury that cut his 2022-23 NBA season short.

The Nets guard hasn't played for the Australian senior national team since the 2013 FIBA Oceania Championship. Boomers head coach, Brian Goorjian, said in May that there was optimism Simmons would join the Boomers for their pre-World Cup training camp in August. Simmons wasn't added to Australia's extended 18-man squad.

Simmons had given commitments to play for the Boomers at both the 2019 World Cup and 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but was a late withdrawal from both campaigns.

There's an expectation that Simmons will eye the 2024 Paris Olympics for his first action with the Boomers in what will be more than a decade without a game for the program.