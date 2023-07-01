EuroLeague guard Vasilije Micić -- one of Europe's best and most accomplished players -- has agreed on a three-year, $23.5 million deal to join the Oklahoma City Thunder, his representative, Jason Ranne of Wasserman, told ESPN on Saturday.

Micić, 29, brings an immense pedigree of success as a two-time EuroLeague champion and a league MVP with his playmaking and shooting. His arrival with the Thunder's starry young guard core -- including All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey -- promises to make for a dynamic rotation.

The Thunder have been working to bring Micić to the NBA since trading for his draft rights in 2020. He has long been regarded as one of the top players in the world who wasn't in the NBA, having led Turkish club Anadolu Efes to EuroLeague titles in 2021 and 2022 and Turkish league titles in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Micić averaged 16.5 points and 4.6 assists last season with Efes, shooting 55% on 2s and 39% on 3s, and was named MVP of the Turkish finals.

The Thunder acquired Micić's rights from Philadelphia in a December 2020 trade that sent Danny Green to the 76ers. He was originally selected with the 52nd pick by the 76ers in 2014 out of Serbian club Mega, where he teamed with Nikola Jokic.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo contributed to this report.