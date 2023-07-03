Sources: Los Angeles Lakers hiring assistant coach DeMarre Carroll

A decade after coaching him in Atlanta, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham is adding DeMarre Carroll as an assistant coach on his staff in L.A., sources told ESPN.

Carroll, 36, finished an 11-year playing career in 2019-20 with the Houston Rockets.

He spent last season as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks on Mike Budenholzer's coaching staff. Budenholzer was a first-year head coach with the Atlanta Hawks in 2013-14 when Carroll played for the team and Ham was an assistant coach.

The following season, the three were a part of one of the most successful regular seasons in Hawks history, going 60-22, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and making it to the conference finals before bowing out to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That Hawks team memorably had its entire starting five -- Carroll, Jeff Teague, Al Horford, Kyle Korver and Paul Millsap -- named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month together for January 2015 after going 17-0.

Carroll is the first hire for Ham and Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka in replenishing their staff after Miles Simon, Jon Pastorek and Dru Anthrop all left to join former Lakers coach Frank Vogel after the Phoenix Suns hired him.