The Orlando Magic have waived forward Bol Bol, the team announced Tuesday.

Tuesday was the deadline to guarantee Bol's $2.2 million contract for next season, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. He is now eligible to be claimed by a team that either has the cap room or a trade exception to absorb Bol's salary.

The waiver claim order is based on last season's standings, meaning the Detroit Pistons have first dibs. Detroit attempted to trade for Bol in January 2022 before the deal was voided because of an issue with Bol's physical.

Bol, 23, is coming off a career year in which he averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game for the Magic. He appeared in 70 games for Orlando, starting 33 of them, after playing in just 53 NBA games combined over his first three seasons in the league.

A 7-foot-2 forward, Bol has an intriguing combination of skills that include ballhandling and shooting to go along with his ability to rack up blocks.

Bol is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol.