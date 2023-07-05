The Orlando Magic are promoting Anthony Parker to general manager, replacing longtime league executive John Hammond, who decided to transition into a senior advisory role, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Parker, an assistant GM, moves into the GM role under president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and completes a formidable climb from an NBA and EuroLeague player to Magic scout, G League executive, and now GM.

Parker has been a sought-after executive by other teams for much of his 11-year franchise tenure, but has remained with the Magic organization and methodically prepared to become a senior basketball executive there.

The Magic are also promoting associate GM Pete D'Alessandro to executive vice president of basketball operations, sources said. D'Alessandro is a former GM with the Kings (2013-2015) and a long-time front office executive with the Warriors and Nuggets. He joined the Magic as an assistant GM in 2017.

Hammond, 68, is transitioning into the advisory role after an accomplished 32-year run as an assistant coach and league executive. After entering the NBA on coaching staffs with the Timberwolves and Clippers, Hammond evolved into a key personnel executive for the championship Pistons of the 2000's under Joe Dumars. Hammond spent nine seasons as Bucks GM, winning executive of the year in 2010 and drafting two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in 2013.

Hammond joined Weltman -- his former Bucks assistant GM -- as the Magic's GM in 2017 and helped reshape a roster that is among the league's most talented young groups. The Magic are working to build an Eastern Conference contender around 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and forward Franz Wagner. Orlando drafted Arkansas' Anthony Black and Michigan's Jett Howard in the 2023 NBA draft lottery.

Hammond and Weltman have been preparing to make the hand-off to Parker, 48, in recent years. Parker was the 21st overall pick to the Nets in the 1997 draft, and played nine NBA seasons with Philadelphia, Orlando, Toronto and Cleveland before finishing his pro career with six accomplished years in the EuroLeague. He's the older brother of WNBA star Candace Parker.