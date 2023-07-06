Check out some of Dejounte Murray's best plays from last season with the Hawks. (1:57)

Dejounte Murray is finalizing a four-year, $112 million contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks that can increase to $120 million with bonuses, his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Thursday.

Murray averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists last season in his first season with the Hawks after being traded from the San Antonio Spurs. Murray teamed with Trae Young in the backcourt to lead the Hawks to a 41-41 record before falling in six games to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Murray spent five seasons with the Spurs and was named to the NBA's All-Defensive second team in 2018.