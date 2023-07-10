The Minnesota Timberwolves have re-signed guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the team announced Monday.

Alexander-Walker, who turns 25 before next season, averaged nearly 6 points and shot 36% from 3 in 23 games with the Timberwolves after he was acquired from Utah in a February trade.

He played big minutes for an injured Wolves team in the postseason, averaging nearly 30 minutes per game in Minnesota's first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. Alexander-Walker showed his value as a point-of-attack defender by hounding star guard Jamal Murray in that series while also canning 40% of his 3-pointers.

Alexander-Walker, who is cousins with Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was a first-round draft pick in 2019 and spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz before landing in Minnesota.

On Sunday, the Timberwolves announced the signings of forwards Troy Brown Jr. and Leonard Miller and guard Shake Milton.

Reuters contributed to this story.