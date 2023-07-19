Chet Holmgren impresses for the Thunder with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks in a win vs. the Pacers. (1:49)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have given a multiyear extension to head coach Mark Daigneault, general manager Sam Presti announced Wednesday.

Terms were not announced.

Daigneault, who finished second to Mike Brown in NBA Coach of the Year voting last season, led the Thunder to a 40-42 record and a play-in game victory against the New Orleans Pelicans before Oklahoma City lost to Minnesota in the second game of the play-in tournament.

Oklahoma City improved its win total last season by 16 games over the 2021-22 season, which ranked second among NBA teams.

Daigneault, who joined the organization in 2014, was promoted to head coach in November 2020 and has a 86-150 mark in his four seasons.