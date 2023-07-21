Restricted free agent guard Ayo Dosunmu has agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract to return to the Chicago Bulls, his agent, Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports Management, told ESPN on Friday.

Dosunmu, who made the All-Rookie team after emerging from the second round of the 2021 NBA draft, has developed into a key rotational guard for the Bulls in two NBA seasons. He has played in 157 out of a possible 164 games for a franchise that has been riddled with injuries.

Dosunmu, 23, started 51 games a season ago, averaging 8.6 points and playing an integral role in the Bulls' top-five-rated defense. He held opponents to 44% shooting as the closest defender, ranking in the top 10 among players to defend at least 700 shots, according to Second Spectrum and ESPN Stats & Information.