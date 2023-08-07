Former No. 2 overall draft pick Jabari Parker signed with FC Barcelona, the Spanish club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old forward last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Parker with the No. 2 pick in 2014, one spot after Andrew Wiggins.

Parker averaged 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 310 games (190 starts) in eight seasons with six NBA franchises.

The Chicago native was a consensus All-American and the ACC Freshman of the Year at Duke in 2013-14.