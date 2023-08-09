Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for swinging a folding chair that struck two bystanders at the conclusion of Minnesota's season-ending playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets on April 25.

The ruling, announced Wednesday, came four months after the incident because of a criminal investigation for Edwards' conduct, which was dismissed last month.

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said in a news release that Edwards was fined for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders."

Edwards missed a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of Minnesota's Game 5 loss to Denver and ran off the court as the two teams exchanged handshakes. Cameras caught Edwards swinging the chair before heading to the locker room.

Edwards, 22, agreed to a rookie max contract extension worth up to $260 million with the Timberwolves in July and is currently with Team USA in preparation for the FIBA World Cup.