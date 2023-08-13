The NBA's finest are in Springfield, Massachusetts, as the 2023 class is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
With a class headlined by Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and San Antonio Spurs greats Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich, plenty of stars took the red carpet for the occasion.
Allen Iverson, who will present Wade to the Hoop Hall, was among those to arrive in style, donning a suit jacket fashioned after the longtime Miami Heat star's jersey.
Allen Iverson rocking the DWade suit jacket, that's tough 🔥— NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Wade and the rest of the 2023 class were also fashionably dressed for the night.
All eyes on DWade 🔥— NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Tony Parker has arrived on the Red Carpet 👀— NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Dirk has arrived on the Red Carpet ‼️— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

Looking sharp, @paugasol 🤝— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul and Bam Adebayo were some of the NBA's current stars to grace the red carpet. NBA legends Pat Riley, Ray Allen and Jason Kidd were also on hand for the evening.
What's good, @jaytatum0! 👋— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

CP3 on the Red Carpet 🔥— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

Bam looking 🥶 in the all-black fit— NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Pat Riley is in the 🏠 for the #23HoopClass enshrinement!— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

Ray Allen, basketball fan.— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

Jason Kidd in the building 🗣️— NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023
