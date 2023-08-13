The NBA's finest are in Springfield, Massachusetts, as the 2023 class is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Read more: Basketball Hall of Fame: Class of 2023 news, schedule and more

With a class headlined by Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and San Antonio Spurs greats Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich, plenty of stars took the red carpet for the occasion.

Allen Iverson, who will present Wade to the Hoop Hall, was among those to arrive in style, donning a suit jacket fashioned after the longtime Miami Heat star's jersey.

Allen Iverson rocking the DWade suit jacket, that's tough 🔥



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/EWhleJNgOn — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Wade and the rest of the 2023 class were also fashionably dressed for the night.

All eyes on DWade 🔥



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/YibBf1k557 — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Tony Parker has arrived on the Red Carpet 👀



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement Red Carpet show is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/FRGqoEXCvU — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Dirk has arrived on the Red Carpet ‼️



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement Red Carpet show is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/sgZL8s9LdS — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

Looking sharp, @paugasol 🤝



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement Red Carpet show is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/HI04PclkVb — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul and Bam Adebayo were some of the NBA's current stars to grace the red carpet. NBA legends Pat Riley, Ray Allen and Jason Kidd were also on hand for the evening.

What's good, @jaytatum0! 👋



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement Red Carpet show is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/8f2IjQXZsx — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

CP3 on the Red Carpet 🔥



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement Red Carpet show is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/wufEasdHvk — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

Bam looking 🥶 in the all-black fit



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement Red Carpet show is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/ewCq2babev — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Pat Riley is in the 🏠 for the #23HoopClass enshrinement!



Watch the Red Carpet show live on NBA TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/yd9ivHwykB — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

Ray Allen, basketball fan.



Watch the #23HoopClass Enshrinement Red Carpet show live on NBA TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/GuOu0kBruD — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023