        <
        >

          Iverson, Wade among top Basketball Hall of Fame red carpet looks

          Allen Iverson wore a suit jacket styled as Dwyane Wade's Miami Heat jersey. NBA/Twitter
          • ESPN staffAug 13, 2023, 12:57 AM

          The NBA's finest are in Springfield, Massachusetts, as the 2023 class is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

          Read more: Basketball Hall of Fame: Class of 2023 news, schedule and more

          With a class headlined by Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and San Antonio Spurs greats Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich, plenty of stars took the red carpet for the occasion.

          Allen Iverson, who will present Wade to the Hoop Hall, was among those to arrive in style, donning a suit jacket fashioned after the longtime Miami Heat star's jersey.

          Wade and the rest of the 2023 class were also fashionably dressed for the night.

          Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul and Bam Adebayo were some of the NBA's current stars to grace the red carpet. NBA legends Pat Riley, Ray Allen and Jason Kidd were also on hand for the evening.