A three-on-three basketball league, co-founded by rapper Ice Cube, known as 'BIG3' is to be held on Aug. 26 at London's 02 Arena, it has been announced.

The BIG3 league is made up of 12 teams that include former NBA and international players.

Former players who have participated in the basketball league include Julius Irving, Lisa Leslie, Gary Payton & Allen Iverson.

"The day's events will include the 2023 Championship game," BIG3 organisers said in a statement.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc

"Trilogy will be going for a 3peat, as back-to-back defending champions, if they can pass Enemies in the playoff semi-finals.

On the other side of the playoffs, 2x Big3 MVP Joe Johnson & 2019 champions Triplets will be looking to get closer to a second championship, by overcoming Ghost Ballers in the other playoff semi-final."

An all-star game will also feature at the event at the O2 Arena with former NBA players such as Michael Beasley, Gerald Green and Leandro Barbosa competing against each other.