With the NBA just over a month away, teams are slowly releasing their special uniforms for this season. Throwback jerseys are always a hot topic for fans and it won't be any different this year.

Here are all of the throwback threads unveiled for the upcoming NBA season:

The Timberwolves are taking a trip back to the early 1990s with their new uniforms.

Minnesota's new classic jerseys were worn between 1989-1996, the franchises first seven seasons in the NBA. Kevin Garnett famously wore the jersey for a season when drafted No. 1 overall in 1995.

the rumors are true.



OLD SHEP IS BACK. » https://t.co/BecI2xGX23 pic.twitter.com/Q4X2Onq3xs — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 22, 2023

Similar to the Orlando Magic, the Timberwolves are entering their 35th season in the NBA.

"We're taking it back to '89 as we go old school cool in celebration of 35 years of Timberwolves basketball," said Timberwolves Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl in a statement. "We're excited for fans to experience the blend of our past with our present, as we build toward the future together."

These jerseys will also be paired with a classic court and logo. The uniforms will debut on Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans, the anniversary of the original season opener.

OG court for the OG jerseys. pic.twitter.com/Bd4tN450zo — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 22, 2023

Orlando Magic

The Magic are throwing it back to the early 2000s.

Orlando's 2023-24 classic jerseys pay homage to the road uniforms worn from 1998 to 2003, most notably by stars Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. Patrick Ewing also wore the look in his final NBA season.

i guess i got my swagger back



presenting our 2023-24 classic jersey ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wUPDRnTvdD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2023

The Magic are entering their 35th anniversary season and these jerseys represent one of the more successful stretches in franchise history. Across five seasons, Orlando had 212 wins and four playoff appearances, though it never made it past the first round.

McGrady emerged into a star with the retro "Magic" moniker plastered across his chest. He averaged 28 points per game over three seasons wearing the jersey, including a career-high 32 in 2002-03.

The jerseys will be paired with a classic court.

here is the classic court you ordered pic.twitter.com/ehN4tjh4Eo — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2023

Orlando tips off the season at home against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 25.