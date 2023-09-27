Take a look back at some of Damian Lillard's jaw-dropping moments in Portland as his time there comes to a close. (1:21)

Damian Lillard's role as the centerpiece of a three-team trade between the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns shook up the NBA on Wednesday.

The 11-year veteran spent his entire career in Portland, but he will suit up with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo this upcoming season.

Lillard, who holds the Trail Blazers' franchise records in both points and 3-pointers, acknowledged the move on X, formerly Twitter.

He held true to his promise of addressing the fans in Portland with a song titled "Farewell" that was released shortly after the news broke.

The casuals won't be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be ... and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned



Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023

"I'll continue leaving trails but it won't be for the Blazers," Lillard, who releases music under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A., raps toward the end of the track. "To the fans I love you, it's unconditional. Reasons for me leaving this city is nothing typical, so it's imperative not to believe the narrative; just know that what I left is better than what I inherited."

Lillard, 33, was the sixth overall pick of the 2012 draft. He led the Trail Blazers to eight playoff berths, including a 2019 Western Conference finals appearance.

He averaged a career-best 32.2 points and 7.3 assists last season, but only played 58 games because he sat out the last month of the season. The Trail Blazers ended the season by missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. It marked the first time in Lillard's tenure that the team missed the postseason in consecutive seasons.

"Farewell" ends with a message to Portland fans:

"I leave at peace 'cause I know in the end that this is business. I hope you remember all the things you got to sit and witness. In the future man, I hope we greet with hugs and kisses. But, you should know they were the ones who chose another mission."

Lillard formally requested a trade July 1.