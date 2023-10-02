The Charlotte Hornets are launching a jersey-patch partnership with YouTube and social media sensation MrBeast, a novel entrée between an influencer and an NBA franchise.

MrBeast -- whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson -- will advertise his Feastables logo on the Hornets' uniforms and media backdrops for news conferences, the team said on Monday.

Donaldson, a native of Greenville, North Carolina, is believed to have the most subscriptions of any individual on YouTube, TikTok, X and Instagram -- over 350 million combined followers.

MrBeast's partnership is the first high-profile public-facing business move of the new majority ownership regime of Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, who took over the franchise from Michael Jordan in July.