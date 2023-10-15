Open Extended Reactions

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall will miss the start of the season after being diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee, the team announced Sunday.

Marshall underwent an MRI on Sunday morning after leaving Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter, when he was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

The Pelicans said Marshall would be reevaluated in two weeks. New Orleans opens its regular season Oct. 25 at Memphis.

Marshall averaged 9.1 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Pelicans last season while appearing in 77 games (21 starts).