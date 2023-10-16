Open Extended Reactions

Luka Doncic suffered a mild left calf strain during the Dallas Mavericks' trip to Spain and has been ruled out of Friday's preseason finale, coach Jason Kidd told reporters after Monday's practice.

Kidd said Doncic would be "reevaluated later" and expressed hope that he would be available for the Mavs' Oct. 25 opener on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic was limited to riding the exercise bike and spot shooting during Monday's practice.

Doncic suffered the injury during the Mavs' Oct. 9 practice in Madrid, which is why he was limited to five minutes in Dallas' 127-123 preseason loss to Real Madrid the next day despite the sentimental importance of facing his former club. Doncic underwent an MRI after the team returned from the 12-day overseas trip that included two losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi.

Doncic described the injury as "nothing serious" during his postgame media availability in Madrid. A left calf strain he suffered in the 2021-22 regular-season finale sidelined Doncic for 12 days, causing him to miss the first three games of the Mavs' first-round series win over the Utah Jazz.

Fellow All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who missed the last two games of the Mavs' trip because of left groin soreness, was a full participant in the practice.

"He was good," Kidd said. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there."