Open Extended Reactions

Ben Simmons has been a hot topic since the Philadelphia 76ers drafted him No. 1 overall in 2016, and he was also No. 1 to a particular fan Monday night.

The Brooklyn Nets guard stopped to sign autographs after finishing his pregame workout. One fan caught Simmons' attention, leaving the three-time All-Star asking if someone had a camera.

Underneath the fan's No. 10 Nets jersey, he showed off a tattoo of Simmons' face across his chest.

The fan asked the 2018 Rookie of the Year for his shirt, but Simmons had other ideas. Instead, he tossed his towel as he ran off to the locker room.

Simmons hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since Feb. 15 and missed a significant chunk of the 2022-23 campaign because of a back injury. Since the start of 2021-22, Simmons has missed 122 of 164 possible games.

He has played in every Nets preseason game so far, however. Simmons had 8 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists against the 76ers on Monday.