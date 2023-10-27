Open Extended Reactions

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons needs thumb surgery and will miss four to six weeks, the team announced Friday.

Simons injured his right thumb during Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles. According to the team, an MRI revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb.

Simons, who had 18 points in the opener, was expected to help carry the offensive load in the Portland backcourt with Damian Lillard now in Milwaukee. The 24-year-old averaged 21.1 points last season.