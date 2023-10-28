Steph Curry drills a dagger 3 off an Andrew Wiggins dime to seal the Warriors' win over the Kings. (0:28)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green says he plans to make his season debut Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

Green had missed the first two games of the season after suffering a left lateral ankle sprain during a pickup game three days before training camp began. He had been progressing his on-court activity and was taking part in 5-on-5 play as of Sunday and a controlled scrimmage Monday.

He said Saturday that he hopes to play in both games of the back-to-back, as the Warriors play at the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Green referenced the new rules this season that mandate players participate in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for postseason awards.

"I got goals," Green said. "Not exactly sure what they are yet, but I got to play in 65 games."

Green said he would be under an unspecified minutes restriction and was not sure if he would start or come off the bench.

A four-time All-Star, Green has missed only two season openers in his career. He also did not play in the Warriors' first game of 2020-21 because of right foot soreness.