MILWAUKEE -- Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo won't play in Monday night's game at Milwaukee after bruising his hip two nights earlier.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said at his pregame media session that Adebayo wouldn't be available. The two-time All-Star had been listed as questionable on the injury report.

Spoelstra said Adebayo got hurt during the Heat's 106-90 loss at Minnesota on Saturday.

"He took that hard spill, and then when we got into town yesterday, it was pretty sore," Spoelstra said. "It didn't get much better today."

Monday marks the first time the teams have faced off since the Heat stunned the top-seeded Bucks 4-1 in the first round of last season's playoffs. Adebayo averaged 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5 assists in that series.