Tyler Herro's hot start to the season was interrupted Wednesday night by another injury.

The Miami Heat guard rolled his right ankle on a first-quarter drive, went to the locker room and didn't return to the team's 108-102 win against the Grizzlies in Memphis, Tennessee.

Speaking after the game, Herro said he expects to miss "a couple of weeks" with the injury.

"Right when it happened I felt it," he said. "And I kind of knew mentally, I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. And I'm like, 'Yeah, that will be it.'"

Herro pulled up for a floater in the lane and came down on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot. He immediately fell to the court, writhing in pain before hopping on the other foot to the locker room.

"Just spur of the moment," he said. "A floater, a shot that I shoot multiple times a game. Just unfortunate to land on his foot."

The sharp-shooting Herro entered the game averaging a Heat-best 25.3 points per game.

He's struggled with injuries in the past, notably a broken right hand suffered in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks last postseason.

"You know, it's unfortunate, but I'm just going to continue to work hard," he said. "I've been through this injury stuff before. I'm just going to keep working."