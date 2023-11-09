Open Extended Reactions

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Herro rolled his right ankle during a drive in the first quarter of Wednesday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies and missed the rest of the game.

The Heat said Herro will be in a walking boot for 10 days and the team will have a "better idea of his return to play" after two weeks.

"Right when it happened I felt it," Herro said after Wednesday's game. "And I kind of knew mentally, I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. And I'm like, 'Yeah, that will be it.'"

Herro, 23, had been off to a great start to the season after a summer filled with trade rumors. He entered the game vs. Memphis averaging a team-high 25.3 points on 44.6% shooting from the field and 41% from 3.

The 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year has struggled with injuries in the past, having never played more than 67 games in a season during his five-year NBA career.

"You know, it's unfortunate, but I'm just going to continue to work hard," Herro said. "I've been through this injury stuff before. I'm just going to keep working."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.