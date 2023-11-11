Open Extended Reactions

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will sit out Saturday's game against the host Atlanta Hawks because of an undisclosed personal family issue, the team announced.

Multiple media reports noted that Butler could return to play in Sunday's game against the host San Antonio Spurs.

Butler, 34, is averaging 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in seven games.

Also, the Heat ruled out forward Caleb Martin for Saturday's game because of a knee injury.

Martin, 28, scored two points in his lone game this season, a 103-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25.