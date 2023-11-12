Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Sunday afternoon that forward Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a fractured rib when he was hit by a motor vehicle Saturday night.

He will miss the team's home game Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers and will be reevaluated in one week.

The 27-year-old forward was hospitalized and then released later Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle near his residence in Center City, a team spokesperson told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and representatives from the team -- including 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey -- were with him at the hospital.

Philadelphia Police said in an email to The Associated Press that Oubre was struck at about 7 p.m. while crossing the intersection at Broad and Locust streets and was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Police said there is an active investigation into the incident. 6ABC in Philadelphia reported police saying a silver vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

Oubre, in his ninth NBA season, signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia this offseason after averaging over 20 points per game for the Charlotte Hornets last season. Oubre is averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 50% from the field this year for the 76ers, and had moved into the team's starting lineup after forward P.J. Tucker was sent to the LA Clippers as part of the James Harden trade earlier this season. Oubre has earned wide praise for his two-way play this season, helping the 76ers win seven straight games to leap to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

"I'm just glad he's OK," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Sunday morning before the Hornets faced the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. "He had a great year for us [last season]. We drafted [Brandon Miller and Nick Smith], so we just didn't have a spot. But it's just fortunate that he's OK. I know he's going to miss some time, but he's going to be healthy, and everything's OK."