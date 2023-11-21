Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Bulls coach Billy Donovan, speaking Monday on the aftermath of Saturday's game when Zach LaVine could be seen brushing off a team public relations member after declining a postgame interview, said the situation has been "handled internally."

Donovan declined to go into further detail.

In the moments following the Bulls' 102-97 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday, which snapped Chicago's three-game losing streak, LaVine was captured on camera walking off the court while the rest of the team remained behind to celebrate. He is approached by a team official, but shakes his head and brushes her off while continuing toward the locker room.

LaVine later dismissed the incident as "a miscommunication" between the two.

"One thing I'll say about it, it's been handled internally, it's been discussed internally," Donovan said before Monday's game against the Heat. "I don't want to get into what those conversations are, but certainly it's been addressed. That would be my wish, is that everybody helps each other do their job."

LaVine acknowledged last week that he has been frustrated by the team's start to the season, and dodged questions about whether he wanted to be traded elsewhere. LaVine is off to a slow start through his first 14 games, averaging 21.9 points on 43% shooting, 34% from 3.

Yet, Donovan said he had not seen any difference in LaVine's effort in the past week that would make him question his commitment to the team.

"When I walked into the locker room [on Saturday night], I didn't see anything different from him in that locker room when he sat there," said Donovan, who added he did not see the incident between LaVine and the PR staffer when it happened. "I didn't get a guy who was upset or pouting or turned around, whatever -- I saw a normal Zach in there."