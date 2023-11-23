Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards believes he can become the first athlete to play in both the NBA and NFL.

In a recent conversation with comedian Marco Summers on his talk show "Open Thoughts," Summers asked the All-Star guard if he could still play football and if there's ever been a player to play in both leagues.

With confidence, Edwards replied to Summers: "I think I might be the first one."

But with his basketball career as his main priority, Edwards says he has to "handle his business in the NBA."

"As a team, [the] Minnesota [Timberwolves] organization, we want to win a championship. After that, we'll figure that out," Edwards said.

The Timberwolves are in first place in the Western Conference with a 10-3 record -- matching their best start since the 2000-01 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research -- after winning nine out of their last ten games. Edwards leads Minnesota with 25.8 points per game. He also averages 5.1 assists, tied with Mike Conley for a team high.

This isn't the first time Edwards has bragged about his multi-sport abilities. The 22-year-old emphasized in 2021 that he can get it done in any sport -- even cooking.

Edwards grew up playing football, becoming one of the best Pop Warner running backs in the country. He eventually switched over to playing basketball.